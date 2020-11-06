Man City hold 'informal conversations' with Serie A striker's representatives - questions raised over managerial future

Manchester City have reportedly held 'informal conversations' with the representatives of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, however questions over the managerial situation at the Etihad Stadium have created problems for the Premier League club's pursuit.

Several factors at play in this report will be common knowledge to the majority of fans, most notably the ongoing situation surrounding Pep Guardiola's contract in the north-west. The Catalan is set to leave the club at the end of the 2020/21 season due to the expiry of his contract, unless a deal can be struck between now and the end of the campaign.

In addition, many will be aware of the fact that Sergio Aguero is also coming to the end of his Manchester City contract, unless a deal can also be struck like with Pep Guardiola. With the current run of injuries that appear to be hampering the Argentine, signs would suggest that the board may not deem it necessary to extend his deal. However nobody can question his quality, and it may only take a short run of blistering form upon returning to full fitness in order to raise the idea of an extension.

According to the information of the Transfer Window Podcast, 'informal conversations' about Lautaro Martinez have been held between Manchester City and the player's representatives. However, it was also stated that when asked about who would be the City manager for the 2021/2022 season onwards, officials at the Etihad were unable to answer on the basis that Pep Guardiola's contract expires.

In fact, the Transfer Window Podcast elaborated on the situation surrounding Pep Guardiola by reporting that invitations that have been made to extend the Catalan manager's Manchester City contract beyond the 2020/21 season have been 'declined so far'. It is claimed that City are in a period of stasis in regards to knowing who the coach will be next season.

To some, it may come as no surprise that said invitations have been declined, as it is currently believed that Pep Guardiola will make a decision on his future based on the performances of his City squad and how well they react to his new methods - as per reporting from the Mail earlier this autumn.

However, there is no doubt that in the event of Guardiola leaving at the end of the current season, that Manchester City will be more than prepared with a successor. Some outlets even suggest that Etihad officials have already begun drawing together a list of potential candidates in the event that their current head coach decides to move on from his five-year spell in Manchester.

