Man City hold talks with Bundesliga stars representatives - club revealed as his 'preferred destination'

As Manchester City continue their search for defensive reinforcements, the club have reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, according to Sky Sports via iMiaSanMia.

Alaba, who has been at the German champions for a decade, played under City boss Pep Guardiola while the Catalonan boss was in charge of Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016. Guardiola played Alaba 124 times during his three-season spell in Munich, deploying the Austrian in a variety of positions.

The versatility of the 28-year-old is thought to be appealing to City after they reportedly held talks with Alaba’s representatives, over the possibility of bringing him in as a defensive reinforcement.

However, despite being known for his ability to play at centre-back and left-back, Alaba prefers to play in midfield, which is thought to be why the Etihad Stadium wouldn’t be his preferred destination if he was to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

The Austrian is out of contract in the summer of 2021. Despite contradicting recent reports by SPORT1, Alaba dreams of ending his career at Bayern, but only if he can become one of the clubs top earners.

The Mirror have recently suggested that should Alaba look to leave Germany, Chelsea and Manchester United may also be interested in signing the defender.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra