Man City hold talks with Man United after youth star rejects contract

Manchester City's academy forward Charlie McNeill (16) has rejected the offer of a new contract, which has prompted Manchester United to try and sign the teenager, claims Daily Mail journalist Jack Gaughan.

McNeill is highly rated within City, but the club have struggled to convinced him to commit his future to the side. Last month, there was talk that a Bundesliga side was close to an agreement to sign McNeill after the teenager confirmed he was to leave City.

However, it appears that local rivals Manchester United have entered the race. Gaughan reports that City have already held talks with United, but that these have reached a stalemate - with United unwilling to accept the performance-related clauses City want to insert as part of the deal.

If a fee is not agreed, a tribunal would have to mediate and decide what costs of development should be paid to City.

Wolves and Leeds are also interested in McNeill, who has scored over 600 goals in his six years as part of City's academy.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra