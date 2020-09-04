Man City hoping to 'clear the final obstacles' in negotiations for Napoli defender - difference of 'a few million' in value

Aurelio De Laurentiis and Fali Ramadani are hoping to clear the final obstacles in negotiations with Manchester City this weekend, with the aim of finally closing the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly with 'moderate satisfaction', according to Tuttosport.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been offered a four-year contract worth €7.5M per year by Manchester City, with the player now set on the move. Napoli know the defender wants to go, and they are now ready to sell, according to Il Mattino.

The player's agent, Fali Ramadani, has indicated to Manchester City that a deal of €70 million plus two bonuses would be considered good enough. This will be viewed as a success for the Citizens after Napoli initially demanded upwards of €90M.

Ramadani will meet with Aurelio De Laurentiis tomorrow, and while there has been little progress in Manchester City's pursuit of the 29-year-old over the past week, there is a feeling in both camps that the deal will be 'unlocked' soon.

The difference between the two clubs' valuation is thought to be only a few million, indicating significant progress from the €20-30M difference previously.

