Man City identify £150M alternative to Erling Haaland - club 'prefer to spend' on player under age of 24

Manchester City will consider Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, if they fail to secure the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer, according to the latest information from England.

In recent days, it has come to light that 27 year-old Kane would 'push' to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, should the club fail to secure Champions League football for next season.

While Manchester City are in the hunt for a new striker, the England international is also claimed to be attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain - who are now managed by Kane's former coach at Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino.

The suggestion is that PSG will move for Kane if they fail to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe - who is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, while also attracting significant levels of interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

According to the Independent this week, PSG are one of the few clubs in Europe who have the financial capability to source the £150 million fee that many around the London club believe it would take for hard-negotiator Daniel Levy to consider.

However, and as a possible boost to those dealing with transfers at Manchester City, the information from the Independent is that Harry Kane's first preference would be to stay in England and join one of the two major Manchester clubs.

From the viewpoint of those at the Etihad Stadium, the report suggests that Manchester City officials would prefer to spend on a forward under the age of 24 - with all signs pointing towards Erling Haaland. However, it is claimed that should they fail in their pursuit of the Norway international or Kylian Mbappe, then Harry Kane would be considered.

Previous reports have drawn attention to the fact that Daniel Levy would be very reluctant to sell to another English club, such is the goalscoring threat of Harry Kane.

For Manchester City, there have been suggestions that club officials do have other options beyond Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, with some in a very different price bracket - which could prove to be more of an attractive option given the current financial climate within football.

