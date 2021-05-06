Man City Identify £40M Premier League Midfielder As Declan Rice Alternative

Manchester City have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma as a possible alternative to Declan Rice this summer, as the club line up a list of potential replacements for Fernandinho.

Manchester City have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma as a possible alternative to Declan Rice this summer, as the club line up a list of potential replacements for Fernandinho.

Despite impressive performances in recent weeks, and consistency when called up throughout the current campaign, there has been no advance on contract talks with the 36 year-old club captain - with his current deal expiring this summer.

With that being said however, reports over the past 24 hours have suggested that Manchester City would be willing to offer the Brazilian a one-year extension, while the player himself will only decide on his future once the season is over.

As a result of the uncertainty surrounding Fernandinho, Manchester City officials along with Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff have started to put together a list of potential names to succeed the former Shakhtar Donetsk man from next season.

READ MORE: Man City target big money move for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Leaked 2021/2022 Manchester City away kit

According to the latest reports from Jeremy Cross of the Star, Manchester City are now plotting a £30 million move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Yves Bissouma this summer.

It is claimed that manager Pep Guardiola is 'confident' of winning the race to land the 24 year-old Mali international, having watched him on 'several occasions' so far this season.

Additional reporting from Gideon Brooks in the Express states that Bissouma is 'one of a number of options' discussed by Manchester City's coaching and management team, with the South Coast club valuing their man at £40 million.

Despite the reported interest from Manchester City, it is claimed that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are closer than most other Premier League suitors in the race for the midfielder, with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Everton also having made enquiries.

READ MORE: Man City open to fresh talks over new contract for Riyad Mahrez

READ MORE: The key decision of one man behind the signing of Ruben Dias

Bissouma would certainly come at a much more reasonable initial cost for Manchester City in comparison to another of their primary targets in the defensive midfield position - Declan Rice.

West Ham manager David Moyes recently stated that it would take upwards of £100 million for the London club to sell their star midfielder, and taking into account Manchester City's history when it comes to transfer fees, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where they would break their budget for a back-up option to Rodrigo.

In other transfer news, Manchester City continue to be on the search for a new centre-forward, and with the increasing likelihood of Erling Haaland remaining at Borussia Dortmund next season, Etihad officials may have to turn their attentions elsewhere in order to replace Sergio Aguero.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra