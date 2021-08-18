Man City Identify €80M Harry Kane 'Alternative', Aymeric Laporte Attracting Interest From European Giant - The Daily Transfer Round-Up - #57

It has been a fascinating 24 hours of Manchester City transfer news as the club's search for a striker heats up, with a new name linked to the club and talk of high-profile departures in the remaining two weeks.

A surprise name has been thrown into the conversation regarding Manchester City's quest to replace club legend Sergio Aguero - who left the club earlier this summer for FC Barcelona.

On top of that, one of the world's great players appears to have been 'ignored' by club officials, while there has also been finer details surrounding the futures of two first-team stars who reportedly are seeking switches away.

As always, City Xtra are here to update you on all of the Manchester City news from the past 24 hours...

Arrivals

Dušan Vlahović - Rumour Rating: 7/10

In a shock turn of events, Manchester City have reportedly 'entered the race' to sign the in-demand Fiorentina striker, Dušan Vlahović.

While the whole of the general media have been fixated on Manchester City’s relentless pursuit of Harry Kane, a surprise package has emerged. While some believe it could be a bluff to force Daniel Levy in to softening his negotiations, Vlahović could also be a very interesting, and possibly cheaper, alternative to Kane.

On Wednesday afternoon Firenze Viola claimed that the Premier League champions had joined Tottenham and Atletico Madrid in the race for the Fiorentina striker. As per the report, Manchester City could be willing to offer €80 million for his services. While in the early moments it was easily dismissed by those following Manchester City’s hunt for a striker, the story seemingly accelerated at an impressive pace.

Not too long after the initial news, Florence based journalist Sara Meini revealed that Vlahović was 'approaching' Manchester City, with the player 'ready to say goodbye' to Fiorentina. The 'next few hours' are claimed to be 'decisive', with the Serbian striker already 'in conversation' with the Premier League club.

Interestingly, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso spoke today about the situation surrounding his striker.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen but I’m planning to keep Vlahovic this summer, I want him to stay. But if we receive a bid for €100 million, I’ll think about it,” Commisso said as relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

Our rumour rating of 7 is maybe a little high in some minds. However, this situation smacks of last summer’s centre-back chase when Kalidou Koulibaly appeared to be the club’s main man all summer before at the last second, the club made a big bid for Ruben Dias - and the rest is history.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Despite the Vlahović rumours, all signs continue to point towards City maintaining their pursuit of Harry Kane. If the pursuit of the aforementioned Fiorentina man is a bluff, the next few days of negotiations between City and Tottenham could be crucial in the Kane saga.

Interestingly, much of the talk today has been around Kane’s ‘gentleman's agreement’ with Daniel Levy.

According to the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, Harry Kane believes Daniel Levy has broken a promise to let him leave Tottenham this summer. Sources close to the striker insist he will continue to give everything to Spurs, despite feeling that the club have not matched his ambitions.

To compound that idea, Daniel Levy has not honoured a meeting at the end of the 2019/20 season, where Harry Kane was promised he could leave if Spurs underachieved in the season that followed, claims Jason Burt of the Telegraph.

Harry Kane also reportedly feels that Levy signed off an extra week of holiday, only for a club miscommunication leading to fans turning against him.

Despite all of that, Manchester City are said to be prepared to pay £150 million for Harry Kane in the final two weeks of the transfer window, with many sources now saying that could be enough to get Daniel Levy to talk, according to Miguel Delany of the Independent. However, that price might just be enough to get Daniel Levy to open negotiations.

On the contrary to the bullish claims from the Independent, a later report from the likes of Pol Ballus and Paul Hirst at the Times states that should Manchester City want to sign Kane, they will have to sell one of their players.

The Times quotes sources from 'within the club’s hierarchy', who admit that, “If no one leaves the club, it is going to be difficult to complete any big signing.” However, and as has been the case all summer, City 'remain confident', but this time fear Kane may start to think a transfer is not possible due to Daniel Levy's tough stance.

Senior Manchester City sources have confirmed claims relayed above to the Times, that Daniel Levy was in fact refusing to enter any kind of negotiation, which has 'frustrated' Kane.

In more positive news for City fans, the Sun have claimed that Harry Kane expects a breakthrough before the weekend in his bid to join the Sky Blues. Daniel Levy is playing hardball but club sources are now resigned to Kane leaving.

That is the final piece of news that influenced my rumour rating of 6. There seems to be so many contradicting stories at the moment. In my gut, it feels like this saga could end in a total stalemate, with Harry Kane remaining in North London.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Rumor Rating: 1/10

In yet another shocking turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have been 'offered' to Manchester City in recent days.

The Real Madrid legend has been at the centre of deliberations over his future at Juventus, and is said to have contemplated moves back to Madrid, or even back to city rivals Manchester United.

However, it has since been revealed by Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News that the Etihad club have ‘ignored’ the opportunity to entertain signing Cristiano Ronaldo, as they focus on landing Harry Kane.

Manchester City’s plan is to spend the majority of the next two weeks working on reaching an agreement with Daniel Levy over his striker.

My rumour rating of 1 is sufficient as this story was dead within the hour of it's emergence. Manchester City would certainly not be the club to entertain the idea of signing a 36-year-old with an average salary of €31 million.

Departures

Morgan Rogers - Rumour Rating: 7.5/10

Our first departure story of the 57th edition concerns a promising young talent who was signed by Manchester City with plenty of promise - while some even thought he may hold a future at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the latest story concerning Morgan Rogers links him with an initial loan move to the Championship that would include an obligation to buy at the end of the 2021/2022 season.

This is according to Simon Jones of the Mail, who reports that Rogers is 'in talks' over a loan move to Bournemouth, with a £9 million obligation to make the deal permanent at the end of the initial temporary deal.

Interestingly for Manchester City, it is claimed that the Premier League champions are 'likely' to include their own sell on clause in the transfer.

Rogers has been linked with various moves away from the club this summer, including a link-up with Scott Parker's side, so the latest detailed development gets a high rating from us given the previous interest and City's need to generate funds.

Bernardo Silva - Rumour Rating: 8.5/10

Moving on to the latest concerning Bernardo Silva and his attempts to leave Manchester City in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window.

It has been a known fact for a number of months now that the Portugal international is seeking a way out of the club, after falling unhappy with the lifestyle in the North-West and his desire to move closer to family.

Unfortunately for Silva, it seems as though the financial situation for most potential suitors in the transfer market could severely restrict his options.

According to Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus of the Times, Bernardo Silva wants to move to Spain to be closer to his family. It is claimed that Barcelona had suggested a swap deal including one of their fringe players, but Manchester City were not interested and want cash - something that the Camp Nou club would struggle to offer due to their dire financial situation.

On top of the Blaugrana, it is stated that reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are also interested, but the feeling elsewhere is that they may need to sell before they can put up any serious offer for the Manchester City star.

This maintains a high rumour rating, as all the details back up other reliable suggestions, however the specific location of a possible move remains unknown at this stage, as the transfer deadline edges ever closer.

Aymeric Laporte - Rumour Rating: 8

Our final story of the day concerns another Manchester City star that has been reportedly unhappy at his situation at the club, and would be open to leaving in the final few weeks.

That name is Aymeric Laporte, who fell out of favour under Pep Guardiola last season, due to the success of John Stones and Ruben Dias at the heart of the title-winning defence.

The same report from the Times states that Laporte is 'attracting the interest' of Serie A giants Juventus.

However, as is the case with Bernardo Silva, the financials at play appear to be making it 'difficult' for Aymeric Laporte to find a club who are willing to match the terms of his current Manchester City contract - which the Times states is worth about £160,000 per week.

There has been very little in the way of intense stories linking the Spain international with a move away, however the facts above remain the case and appear to have been the case for a number of weeks - hence the high rumour rating from us.

