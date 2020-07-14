Man City identify a 'very young and talented' Leroy Sané replacement - transfer will happen 'no matter what'

Manchester City have identified and will sign a 'very young and talented' Leroy Sané replacement this summer, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

After Leroy Sané’s long awaited departure was confirmed last month, there has been much speculation as to whether the Blues’ will invest in another winger, or use the money strengthening elsewhere.

Balague claims City will in fact be seeking a direct replacement for Sané, who will be a “very talented, young player.” and that the transfer for this individual would have taken place regardless of the outcome of City’s CAS appeal, even though this has since been overturned, with Balague saying it would happen “no matter what”.

The player in question is expected to leave his current side because of the developing situation around his contract. The player is thought to have already entered the final 12 months of his current deal and his current club are unwilling to lose him for free next summer.

Although not named, the individual is thought to be 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres of Valencia, who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester in recent weeks. The youngster has featured 42 times for Valencia this season, with 32 appearances in La Liga so far and six in the Champions League. Torres has been directly involved in 13 goals this season and, although favours playing on the right wing, can play on both flanks.

Torres could be one of several players bought in by Guardiola this summer as the Catalonian looks to overturn the domestic disappointments of this campaign by strengthening in key areas. According to the Guardian, the City boss could have up to £150 million to spend this summer on defensive and attacking reinforcements.

