City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City identify a 'very young and talented' Leroy Sané replacement - transfer will happen 'no matter what'

Harry Winters

Manchester City have identified and will sign a 'very young and talented' Leroy Sané replacement this summer, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

After Leroy Sané’s long awaited departure was confirmed last month, there has been much speculation as to whether the Blues’ will invest in another winger, or use the money strengthening elsewhere.

Balague claims City will in fact be seeking a direct replacement for Sané, who will be a “very talented, young player.” and that the transfer for this individual would have taken place regardless of the outcome of City’s CAS appeal, even though this has since been overturned, with Balague saying it would happen “no matter what”.

GettyImages-1185737138

The player in question is expected to leave his current side because of the developing situation around his contract. The player is thought to have already entered the final 12 months of his current deal and his current club are unwilling to lose him for free next summer.

Although not named, the individual is thought to be 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres of Valencia, who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester in recent weeks. The youngster has featured 42 times for Valencia this season, with 32 appearances in La Liga so far and six in the Champions League. Torres has been directly involved in 13 goals this season and, although favours playing on the right wing, can play on both flanks.

Torres could be one of several players bought in by Guardiola this summer as the Catalonian looks to overturn the domestic disappointments of this campaign by strengthening in key areas. According to the Guardian, the City boss could have up to £150 million to spend this summer on defensive and attacking reinforcements. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City want to extend star strikers contract until 2022

Manchester City want to extend Sergio Agüero's contract until 2022, according to the Argentinian journalist Lucas Scagliola.

Danny Lardner

"Yesterday was a good day for football." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Bournemouth)

Despite tomorrows Premier League match against Bournemouth, it was no surprise Pep Guardiola was bombarded with questions about the verdict in today's press conference...

harryasiddall

Man City set to meet with player's agent to 'iron out' move for La Liga winger - player keen to play under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are set to meet with the representatives of Valencia winger Ferran Torres in the coming weeks to iron out a move for the 20-year-old, with the player keen on working Catalan boss Pep Guardiola, according to Eurosport.

Freddie Pye

Hacked Man City emails allowed to be used in CAS appeal - but were 'successfully rebutted' by the club

Emails associated with Manchester City that were illegally obtained via hacks were allowed into evidence by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but were rebutted by the club's team of lawyers.

Danny Lardner

Man City's transfer plans revealed after Champions League ban lifted

Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath has provided us with a bumper update on Manchester City's transfer plans this summer, after their two-year Champions League ban was lifted by CAS.

harryasiddall

Journalist outlines in-depth Man City plans to overhaul its defence - one player is 'certainly' an option; Eric Garcia's future revealed

Guillem Balague has outlined City's plans to drastically transform its defensive options ahead of the 2020-21 season.

markgough96

Reason revealed which Man City believe will enable them to convince Pep Guardiola to sign contract extension

If the City hierarchy can help to make the side 'very competitive' again in the league, they are confident that they can tempt Guardiola to extend his deal for one more year.

markgough96

A Week in the City: Manchester City 1-0 UEFA

Joe Butterfield provides a first reaction to Monday morning's groundbreaking news surrounding Manchester City's victory at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against UEFA last month - a win that lifts their two-year ban from European competition.

Joe Butterfield

Pep Guardiola has made plans for the summer window - centre-back made an 'absolute priority'

Pep Guardiola wants new players in this summer's transfer window, with a central defender being an 'absolute priority'.

Danny Lardner

"CAS is not up to standard.” - La Liga president responds to Man City being cleared of Champions League ban

La Liga president Javier Tebas has responded to this mornings news of Manchester City being cleared of their two-year Champions League ban handed out in February.

harryasiddall