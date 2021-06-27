Man City Identify Barcelona Forward As Possible Harry Kane Alternative - Player Could Be Open To Move

Manchester City could turn their focus to the Barcelona forward, if Tottenham refuse to sanction a move for their talisman Harry Kane this summer.

The Premier League side want to bolster their striking options this summer following Sergio Agüero's departure to Barcelona after ten trophy-laden seasons in Manchester.

Manchester City are plotting a move for Tottenham star Harry Kane, who has publicly expressed his desire to leave the club this summer, but the Premier League champions are ready to pull out of negotiations, if Daniel Levy doesn't lower his asking price.

Pep Guardiola's side have also been keeping tabs on the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Inter's Romelu Lukaku, but would need to reasonably surpass their transfer record of £68 million to land either.

As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester City could switch their attention to Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann as an alternative to Harry Kane, with the former Atlético Madrid man's current deal at the Blaugrana running till 2024.

Following the recent arrival(s) of Memphis Depay and Sergio Agüero to the La Liga giants, the France international would reportedly be open to a move away from the Camp Nou, where he would feature more regularly.

Moreover, the 30-year-old's departure could generate funds for the Spanish outfit, who have greatly suffered from the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Griezmann's ability to drop deep into midfield and operate as a false nine could come in handy for Manchester City, who had to position Kevin De Bruyne down the middle in several games last season.

After bagging 20 goals and 12 assists in 51 appearances for Ronald Koeman's side in the previous campaign, the forward has well and truly proved his salt after a frustrating start to life at Barcelona since his move in 2019.

The World-Cup winner, who spared his country's blushes by netting their equaliser in their 1-1 draw to Hungary in the group-stage of the European Championships, could prove to be a clever signing for the Etihad hierarchy.

