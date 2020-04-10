Man City identify Bundesliga centre-back as one of their main defensive targets

Manchester City have identified Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah as one of their main defensive targets for next season, according to 90min.

The 24-year-old has become a mainstay in the Leverkusen defence since his £5 million move from Hamburg in 2015. Now, Manchester City scouts believe Tah would be able to perform straight away in the Premier League if he were to make a move.

(Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)

90min's report claims the defender is one of City's main targets, as they look to fill the hole left by Vincent Kompany. With Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones also linked with moves away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, Jonathan Tah could be one of a few new central defenders that join the club ahead of next season.

Tah has made 19 Bundesliga appearances so far this season; with his strong passing ability being a standout trait, and possibly why there's such an interest from a team managed by Pep Guardiola.

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)

