Man City identify 'dream signing' after pulling out of a move for Napoli star

Manchester City will not make a move to sign Atlético Madrid defender José Giménez this summer, instead waiting to pursue a move for the Uruguayan next year. The Blues are also harbouring hope of signing either Dayot Upamecano or Jules Koundé, according to Sport Italia.

Recent reports have suggested that City have had a bid turned down for Giménez, with the Spanish side citing the 25-year-old’s €120 million release clause. The Citizens have subsequently decided that the centre back is an option best left for another window.

Upamecano is the name on the lips of many across Europe, following the Frenchman’s impressive performances in RB Leipzig’s charge to the Champions League semi finals. City regard the 21-year-old as the “dream signing” of this window, and will look to test just how hard Die Roten Bullen are willing to fight to keep hold of their star.

Koundé seems to be the option City are pouring the most energy into sign at current, with Sport Italia reporting that discussions with the 21-year-old’s club Sevilla are still ongoing. Earlier reports indicate that City have reached an agreement over personal terms with the Frenchman - it’s now a case of negotiating a deal to get their man.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra