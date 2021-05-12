Man City Identify Four-Man Striker Shortlist to Replace Sergio Aguero This Summer

Manchester City have identified four specific names to be noted on their transfer shortlist to replace Sergio Aguero this summer, according to the latest reports from England.

The Argentine forward was confirmed to be leaving the Etihad Stadium back in March, with top officials at the club along with Pep Guardiola deciding not to renew his current deal beyond the end of this season.

Subsequently, the 32 year-old striker is now free to discuss his next move with any potential suitors, and the feeling in several quarters is that he could be on his way to La Liga, with a reunion with Lionel Messi at Barcelona being the most likely option.

Manchester City now certainly have a huge task on their hands: How do they go about replacing their all-time greatest ever goalscorer, and how much are they willing to spend on the right man for the job?

According to Paul Hirst of the Times on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have four specific names on their shortlist of strikers to replace Sergio Aguero in the upcoming summer transfer window - some being substantially more expensive in terms of valuation than others.

Seemingly at the top of the list are Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, and Tottenham's Harry Kane - both of whom would command transfer fees in excess of £150 million, if the latest reports are to be believed.

At the lower end of the spectrum in terms of potential finances involved, Hirst writes that Lautaro Martinez and Andre Silva are also on the Manchester City transfer shortlist - possibly in case they miss out on their primary targets, or look to invest greater in other areas of the field.

Manchester City have certainly struggled in the striker department this season, with a combination of injuries and Covid-19 complications affecting both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus respectively.

The latter had been expected to succeed Sergio Aguero after he had left the club, but an underwhelming goal return and potentially better capability when played out wide as turned Manchester City's attention to the market once more.

