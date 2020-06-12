Man City identify La Liga centre-back as one potential defensive recruit this summer - club set to 'push ahead' with moves

Manchester City are set to push ahead with plans to secure centre-back recruits this summer, with Villarreal defender Pau Torres (23) as one name in the frame, according to ESPN.

The 2019/20 season has been a campaign that has exposed the damage left by the decision not to push ahead with plans to replace Vincent Kompany last summer, with Pep Guardiola's side sitting 25 points behind league leaders Liverpool. However, with the new window edging ever closer, reports are suggesting recruitments in the defensive department are set to be made.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain will 'push ahead with plans' to sign a centre-back, with Villarreal defender Pau Torres (23) as 'one of the names in the frame' ahead of the summer window.

The Villarreal-born defender has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal and registering two assists in the process - whilst keeping eight clean sheets in a side that sit eighth in La Liga going into the restart of the competition.

In the Spanish top-flight this season, Torres has developed a pass success rated of 84.3% in 24 appearances.

