Man City identify La Liga midfielder as possible target - player has 'no intention' of extending contract

Manchester City could be on-course to sign another hot prospect from Valenica, just three months after signing Ferran Torres from the La Liga club, according La Razon and relayed by Sport Witness.

According to the sports media outlet, City are reported to be one of the “suitors” who are eying up a deal for teenage midfield Kang-in Lee with the Korean supposedly ready to leave the club.

The 19 year old reportedly has “no intention” of extending his current Valencia contract which expires in the summer of 2022 having worked his way through the Valencia academy and joining the first-team in 2019.

The same club reluctantly sold Ferran Torres to the Blues in the summer for £20.8 million and are now said to be “willing to listen to offers” for the highly sought after Korean.

Torres joined City in August and has had an emphatic start to life with the Blues with 15 appearances, 11 starts and six goals. The Spaniard also scored a hat-trick for his native Spain against Germany and has continued his fabulous goal scoring streak in the UEFA Champions League.

Kang-in Lee has assisted three times in his nine La Liga appearances so far this season and the young attacking midfielder has drawn links to former Valencia starlet and City legend David Silva in terms of his ability.

With problems having emerged in the Pep Guardiola’s midfield, are City currently eyeing up another midfield sensation from the Mediterranean coast?

