Man City Identify Leading Striker Target for 2022

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is understood to be Manchester City's 'leading striker target' for 2022, according to an emerging report.

Rumours surrounding the future of Erling Haaland have been quiet in the past few months.

The Norwegian was highly sought after by the European champions, Chelsea in the summer. However, they opted to instead sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5 million.

With Haaland firmly focussed on the season ahead, Borussia Dortmund maintained their stance that he was not for sale unless a mammoth bid was made.

However, the striker is expected by many to be on his way out of Dortmund this summer, largely owing to a release clause that is set to attract a number of suitors from across Europe.

According to James Ducker from the Telegraph, Manchester City are one of these sides, and have made Haaland their 'leading striker target' for 2022.

Just this morning, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola told German TV channel Sport1 that his client 'can and will take the next step'.

Raiola said, “Bayern, Real, Barcelona, ​​City – these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in recent years, significantly more than United. When we moved to Dortmund, we all knew that this step would come.

“Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a great chance that Erling will leave this summer.”

The wages Haaland and his agent would command seems to be the only stumbling block when it comes to this transfer.

The 21-year-old is one of the most clinical forwards in Europe, and with City distinctly lacking that clinicality, a move for Haaland may be worth the expense.

