Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Identify Leading Striker Target for 2022

    Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is understood to be Manchester City's 'leading striker target' for 2022, according to an emerging report.
    Author:

    Rumours surrounding the future of Erling Haaland have been quiet in the past few months.

    The Norwegian was highly sought after by the European champions, Chelsea in the summer. However, they opted to instead sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5 million. 

    With Haaland firmly focussed on the season ahead, Borussia Dortmund maintained their stance that he was not for sale unless a mammoth bid was made.

    However, the striker is expected by many to be on his way out of Dortmund this summer, largely owing to a release clause that is set to attract a number of suitors from across Europe.

    According to James Ducker from the Telegraph, Manchester City are one of these sides, and have made Haaland their 'leading striker target' for 2022.

    Read More

    Just this morning, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola told German TV channel Sport1 that his client 'can and will take the next step'.

    Raiola said, “Bayern, Real, Barcelona, ​​City – these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in recent years, significantly more than United. When we moved to Dortmund, we all knew that this step would come.

    “Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a great chance that Erling will leave this summer.”

    The wages Haaland and his agent would command seems to be the only stumbling block when it comes to this transfer. 

    The 21-year-old is one of the most clinical forwards in Europe, and with City distinctly lacking that clinicality, a move for Haaland may be worth the expense.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35389074
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Identify Leading Striker Target for 2022

    2 minutes ago
    sipa_34664451
    News

    "You Could See It Even Then!" - Insight into Ruben Dias Rise Provided by Former Benfica Teammate

    34 minutes ago
    imago1008533378h
    Match Coverage

    Rodri and Riyad Mahrez Approaching Significant Landmarks - Man City vs Wolves Stat Preview (Premier League)

    3 hours ago
    imago1008454073h
    Match Coverage

    Riyad Mahrez Replaces Phil Foden in Attack, Jack Grealish False Nine Returns - Predicted Team: Man City vs Wolves (Premier League)

    4 hours ago
    imago1008492750h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Congratulates New York City on MLS Achievement That is "Good For This Brand"

    4 hours ago
    Haaland cover
    Transfer Rumours

    Pep Guardiola Responds to Erling Haaland Question During Press Conference Following Mino Raiola Comments

    4 hours ago
    imago1007319070h
    News

    "An Incredible Season So Far!" - Pep Guardiola Provides Assessment of Wolves' Campaign Ahead of Man City Clash

    4 hours ago
    imago1008161115h
    News

    "Pray Players Don't Get Injured!" - Pep Guardiola Names His Main Concern Ahead of Upcoming Matches

    4 hours ago