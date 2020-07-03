City Xtra
Man City identify new left-back target after baulking at Leicester City's £75m valuation of Ben Chilwell

markgough96

Manchester City have identified Everton's Lucas Digne as a possible signing in the next transfer window, say ESPN, after the club baulked at the £75m price-tag placed on Ben Chilwell by Leicester City. 

Chilwell has long been considered a target for Premier League sides City as well as Chelsea, but the high valuation placed on the England international has caused both sides to reconsider their options. 

ESPN claim that City's attention has turned to Digne (26), who has established himself as one of the league's best left-backs since he arrived at Everton from Barcelona in 2018.

everton-fc-v-leicester-city-premier-league
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Digne's contract runs with Everton until 2023, and the France international's valuation has typically been cited as ranging from £40-50m. That would make him a cheaper option than Chilwell, and could influence City's decision-making. 

This season, Digne has made 29 appearances for Everton, registering an impressive six assists. The Frenchman's time spent at Barcelona could also help make Digne a more natural fit for Pep Guardiola's system.

Most City fans are convinced of the club's need to sign a new left-back, after inconsistency and injury problems have plagued Benjamin Mendy's time in Manchester. 

City Xtra