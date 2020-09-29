SI.com
Man City identify potential left-back recruit - any deal 'likely' to depend on specific outgoing

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have identified Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as a potential recruit at left-back in the remaining few days of the summer transfer window, according to the latest reports from England.

Questions have been raised over the past couple of seasons in regards to the recruitment policy at left-back given the multitude of problems faced by Benjamin Mendy since his arrival from AS Monaco in 2017, and the players that have since been chosen to fill in while the Frenchman had been ruled out such as Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

However, the current plan of the club which could follow the official announcement of Ruben Dias' arrival at the Etihad Stadium seems to focus on left-back specifically. According to James Ducker of the Telegraph, Manchester City have an interest in Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico (28), however any prospect of signing the Argentine defender are 'likely' to hinge on the club offloading Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Reports from Spain and MundoDeportivo have suggested that the versatile Ukrainian international has been offered to Barcelona, and despite the Catalan club having no immediate intention to sign the player, they are keeping him on their shortlist should they need to recruit in his position.

On the topic of Benjamin Mendy, the Telegraph report that Manchester City accept that moving on the Frenchman - who is currently contracted until June, 2022 - is difficult for now, but there are serious doubts over his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

