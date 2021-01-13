NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Man City identify Serie A star midfielder as possible midfield recruit - player features 'prominently' on shortlist

Manchester City have reportedly shortlisted Sassuolo and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli as a possible target in midfield for the summer transfer window, according to the latest claims from England.
With Pep Guardiola's side seemingly heading towards a busy summer window in terms of both arrivals and outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, the sports pages across Europe are rife with potential options for the club.

However, there was something fresh and exciting that emerged for City fans on Tuesday night, with a new name entering the fray - this time from Italy's Serie A.

According to an exclusive report from the Mail, Manchester City officials have 'shortlisted' Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli ahead of a potential move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is claimed by journalist Adrian Kajumba that Manchester City are 'keeping tabs' on the 23-year-old - who 'features prominently' on the Etihad club's list of transfer targets. As expected, and as reported by the Mail, central midfield is expected to be among the areas Manchester City will look to strengthen in the summer window.

Locatelli, whose contract runs until 2023 and is expected to cost at least £30 million according to the Mail's exclusive, is also being monitored by Serie A giants Juventus.

In recent months, Manchester City have also been linked with Denis Zakaria and Ismael Bennacer - both of whom play in very similar positions to the Italian midfielder. However, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on multiple occasions, the thoughts of City are more focused on Zakaria.

Could we be looking at a scenario where it is very much a choice between Denis Zakaria and Manuel Locatelli for Manchester City in the summer?

