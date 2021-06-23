Man City Could Move for £100M-Rated Premier League Midfielder Without Sales - 'Strict Budgets' Would Make It Difficult

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish may become a 'serious target' for Manchester City this summer, should one of two current stars find a way out of the club in the coming months.

Talk surrounding the 25 year-old and a possible move to the Etihad Stadium has been rife for the past six months or so, with Manchester City officials seemingly holding Jack Grealish in very high regard.

However, the financials at stake in a possible move were always going to be a major stumbling block, with Aston Villa claimed to be valuing their star man at close to £100 million - which would not only be a record transfer fee for the Premier League champions, but also a new record in the division.

With that being said however, the latest information from England is that Manchester City would almost certainly have to see some departures, in order to finance a move - and two names have been identified as possibly paving the way for a Grealish swoop.

According to Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, Bernardo Silva still seems to want away from the club, after requesting to leave Manchester City last summer, and if a 'serious buyer' can be found, the Portugal international will reluctantly be allowed to leave.

It is stated that this could then spark a big-money move for a suitable replacement, and Jack Grealish is 'top of the list' in this particular category - or even if Riyad Mahrez were to leave the Premier League champions in the coming weeks and months.

On the subject of Jack Grealish, Stuart Brennan writes that Manchester City could move for the Aston Villa icon even if they do not sell anyone this summer, however 'strict' internal budgets means this would be very difficult to see through.

Cole Palmer has recently just put pen to paper on a Manchester City contract extension, and could see an increased involvement in the first-team set-up from next season - with the creative midfielder known to be highly-rated among coaching staff.

However, should Manchester City see one of Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez depart, club officials would almost certainly look for a replacement with greater top-flight calibre and experience.

