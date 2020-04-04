Man City identify THREE Inter players as potential targets - one has 'caught the interest' of Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have identified Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni as potential transfer targets for the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Tuttosport as relayed by CalcioMercato.

Starting with Lautaro Martinez, who has been constantly linked with a switch to Manchester recently. City see the Argentine as the natural heir to Sergio Agüero's throne at the club; with the record scorer out-of-contract next summer.

Milan Skriniar has also been rumoured to make the switch to the Etihad Stadium numerous times this season. One thing that this disappointing Premier League campaign has shown, is the need for a new central defender; and Skriniar is one seemingly on the clubs radar.

However, it's Skriniar's centre-back partner Alessandro Bastoni who has particularly caught the interest of Pep Guardiola. Tuttosport say the recent interest from the City manager could tempt him into a move.

