Man City Identify Three Sergio Agüero Replacements - Premier League Star Named As 'Prime Target'

The Manchester City hierarchy have a big question to answer this summer, and it is one that could impact the squad for years to come - how do you replace Sergio Agüero?

With the Argentine now officially an FC Barcelona player, the club will be left with a massive hole to fill - a hole in the shape of 275 goals.

The club appear to have a plethora of options as the summer transfer window continues to roll on. However, those options seem to run the gamut from totally unproven, to very expensive.

According to the Manchester Evening News’ Stuart Brennan, it's clear to see that Tottenham star Harry Kane is the ‘prime target’ for the Premier League champions.

Although, with the North London clubs reported price tag of £150 million, and the recent news that a bid of £100 million has already been rejected, a deal for Harry Kane still appears to be far from realistic.

READ MORE: Man City defender clashes with journalist over claims related to future

READ MORE: Man City ready to smash Premier League record for midfielder

Keeping with strikers that come with triple digit price tags, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has long been linked with the Blues.

However, with the sale of Jadon Sancho imminent, clubs around Europe may have to wait until next summer to pry the Norwegian away from the Signal Iduna Park.

Manchester City academy star Liam Delap is set to be brought into the first team on a full time basis, as the club see him as a promising prospect up front.

That leaves Gabriel Jesus, who has seen his playing time decrease over the past two seasons, leaving the club with a big decision to make as the Brazilian’s contract winds down.

No matter which way this saga twists and turns, Manchester City will surely have a new look in their forward ranks next season.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra