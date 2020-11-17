Man City identify two strikers as their main targets - one seen as 'priority option'

Manchester City are claimed to have identified two strikers as their main targets for the 2021 summer transfer window - Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez, with the latter seen as the the 'priority option', according to a report from Spanish newspaper SPORT.

In what appears to be a very contradicting story, SPORT claim that Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is seen as the 'priority option' for Pep Guardiola, after Barcelona seemingly couldn't put together the desired funding last summer to secure the Argentine's services.

(Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

SPORT also claim that current City striker Sergio Agüero holds the key to any sort of deal, with the Etihad side having ‘more and better arguments, and not only economic’. One of these arguments is trying to keep Agüero at the club - who is now entering his last year of his current deal.

However, despite previously listing other target Erling Haaland as a 'second choice', SPORT also state that Pep Guardiola views the Borussia Dortmund star as Sergio Agüero's 'natural successor' and that it would be difficult for Real Madrid, or have been reported to have held an interest in the Norwegian forward, to compete with City for his signature in 2021.

Try and make sense of all that then, because I'm not so sure myself...

(Photo by Martin Meissner / POOL / AFP)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra