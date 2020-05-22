City Xtra
Man City in a 'transfer tussle' with Juventus and Inter Milan for Barcelona star

Hamish MacRae

Manchester City are on the verge of entering into a transfer tussle with European giants Juventus and Inter Milan over the signing of want-away Barcelona right-back Nélson Semedo, according to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness.

One of the largest transfer sagas in last summer’s transfer window was the exchange between Manchester City and Juventus for right-backs Danilo and João Cancelo. 

However, one year on, it now appears to be Cancelo who is on his way out of City, as Mundo Deportivo claim that the Premier League champions are willing to use the 25-year-old in partial exchange for his countryman.

fc-barcelona-v-real-sociedad-la-liga

City’s competition comes in the form of Italian sides Inter Milan and Juventus. Whilst Semedo’s chances of ending up at Antonio Conte’s team appear “remote”, it is understood that the Serie A champions are “firm” on the idea of signing the Barcelona man, and further to his agent having opened talks with Juve, there is “good harmony” between the two sides to get the deal done.

A deciding factor between City, Inter and Juve could be the fact that Barcelona are looking to use Semedo in exchange for one of Miralem Pjanić (of Juventus) or Lautaro Martínez (of Inter). This could push City in the direction of looking for alternate targets in the right-back role.

