Man City in 'advanced negotiations' for centre-back sale - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #15

The General on the move

Manchester City have put Nicolás Otamendi on the market and the chances that he will leave are 'much greater' than a year ago, according to Superdeporte. The Argentine centre-back reportedly wants to return to Valencia and if he was to leave Manchester City this summer, his destination would most likely be the La Liga club.

Argentinian football journalist Agustin Sileo takes these suggestions one step further, claiming that Valencia and Manchester City are in 'advanced negotiations' over the transfer of the experienced defender. Velez Sarsfield will get 5% of the transfer value when the operation is closed.

City to be stubborn with Garcia

Barcelona will try to re-sign Eric Garcia this summer, according to the latest reports from ESPN. However, the Catalan club have 'not yet made contact' with Manchester City about the young defender and only plan to do so once the current Champions League campaign reaches its conclusion - with both sides heading to Lisbon for the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

Barcelona do not expect City to make it easy for them when talks begin for Garcia, with club sources described the relationship between the two clubs as "cordial but not excellent”. Barca will look to offer €15 million, however Manchester City have made it very clear they feel he is worth twice that - and intend to sale for the same price they secured Valencia winger Ferran Torres for.

As far as the relationship goes, it is worth mentioning that the two clubs are in dispute over the English side's move for promising La Masia left-back Juan Larios (16), according to ESPN.

De Laurentiis standing firm

Gazzeta dello Sport in Italy report that Napoli are willing to let Kalidou Koulibaly leave in the summer transfer window, but not for less than the €100 million requested by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Both Manchester City and Manchester United continue to 'follow' the defender, but will only 'move decisively' if his valuation drops below €70 million. Other reports have previously suggested that the former have already submitted clear intent to pay between €55-65 million for the Senegalese stopper.

Neapolitan sports writer Raffaele Auriemma has reported that Koulibaly’s agent has begun negotiations with Manchester City to try and close the gap in valuation between the two clubs. It is suggested that the gap between the involved parties stands at around €20M.

Gone, but not just yet

David Silva to Lazio is 'practically done', and is set to sign a three-year contract, which could come in 'the next few hours'. The Spanish midfielder is set to secure a total salary of €3-4M per season, according to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport.

Silva does however want to finish his adventure with Manchester City before any announcement is made, which will most likely be at the conclusion of the Champions League. El Mago has travelled along with 26 other first-team stars on Monday to Lisbon for the conclusion of Europe's premier competition.

One out of the door, for now

One piece of official news to bring you on Monday was the completion of the loan deal for Jack Harrison, who will spend the 2020/21 season at newly-promoted Leeds United.

Manchester City may look to use Elland Road and the esteemed coaching abilities of Marcelo Bielsa for other youth talents next season to gain experience in the top-flight, with central defensive pairing Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tosin Adarabioyo already being linked with loan moves.

