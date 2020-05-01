Man City in 'advanced talks' to sign Barcelona star - swap deal mentioned

Manchester City have offered cash and Joao Cancelo for Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo, according to SPORT.

City are reportedly in 'advanced talks' to sign the Barcelona full-back, and while the club wants €45 million; they are now open to a swap deal. The Blues are willing to offer want-a-way full-back Joao Cancelo along with a fee for the highly valued right-back.

Semedo's agent, Jorge Mendes, was given the green light to negotiate the Portuguese international's exit by Barcelona after the coronavirus pandemic forced the club to change its plans.

Manchester City have reportedly been in pole position to sign Semedo as soon as he became available, and a deal looks to slowly be edging closer with the Spanish champions currently assessing City's latest offer.

