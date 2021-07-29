Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Jack Grealish Transfer Update - Man City Now In 'Direct Contact' With Decision In 'Next Days'

Manchester City are now in 'direct contact' with Aston Villa regarding the signing of Jack Grealish, according to the latest reports.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has been speaking on his daily Twitch live stream regarding the ongoing and long-standing saga linking Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish with a blockbuster move to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Fans have been hoping for further updates on the situation, with the new Premier League season underway in less than three weeks - and Manchester City having failed to significantly strengthen their team from the last campaign.

However, the latest information will give fans of the Premier League champions some encouragement as we edge towards the final month of the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 'advanced stages'

READ MORE: Update on Raheem Sterling future amid recent uncertainty

It has been revealed exclusively by Fabrizio Romano across social media that Manchester City are now in 'direct contact' with Aston Villa regarding the 25-year-old, with any deal 'not going to take too long' and a final decision to be made between the two clubs in the 'coming days'.

Romano also adds that personal terms between the player and City will 'not be a problem', but maintains that Villa are fighting to keep hold of their star man - and unsurprisingly so, given the importance of the player to the club.

While it is true that Manchester City are in direct talks, it has been stressed that a deal is not done. It has been added that Villa have already offered the midfielder a new deal in case he wants to stay at the club beyond the ongoing summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Ederson in line for Manchester City contract extension

READ MORE: Liam Delap's father quizzed on player's future amid transfer rumours

Elsewhere, City are maintaining their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, with updates on the situation expected within the next weeks, as per the latest from Fabrizio Romano.

City have already had an opening offer of £100 million rejected by Daniel Levy and the various relevant Tottenham officials, with the London club holding out for a staggering fee north of £150 million.

Over at the Etihad Stadium, there remains a sense of calmness, though it is understood that City still hold a belief that Kane's desire to leave Tottenham will prove decisive in the coming weeks.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra