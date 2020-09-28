Man City in "informal talks" for Serie A striker - Man United and Tottenham also interested

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has today linked Manchester City with a potential deal for Napoli and Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik; with the Citizen's now facing a period of weeks/months without a recognised senior striker.

The 26-year-old joined Napoli in 2016 for around €30M, and has netted 38 goals in 93 Serie A appearances. Ciro Venerato said:

"As for [Arkaduisz] Milik, the intermediary told me that there's informal talks with Leipzig, Man City, Man United, Fulham and Tottenham..."

Milik profiles a little differently to City's current striking options, with a strong frame and sweet left foot not seen at Manchester City since Alvaro Negredo. However, the chances of this deal happening are close to none, with the club's relationship with Aurelio De Laurentiis and Napoli well and truly mudded by the breakdown of negotiations for Jorginho and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Do not rule out Manchester City re-entering the market in the final week of the window, but it almost certainly won't be for Arkaduisz Milik.

