Man City 'in negotiations' to sign winger also targeted by Tottenham - scouts have monitored player for over a year

Manchester City are said to be in 'negotiations' to sign promising Red Star Belgrade youngster, Andrija Radulovic, according to the latest reports from England.



According to an exclusive report from The Sun, the Etihad club have been scouting the 18 year-old winger for over a year now - with it now appearing as though the relevant parties have seen enough and will begin talking with the Serbian club to secure the signature of one of country's best up and coming talents.

Manchester City scouts were reportedly first alerted to the talents of Radulovic after an impressive showing in a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Youth League, and the club continued to monitor him ever since.

Radulovic is yet another player on the long list of Serbian talents that Manchester City have looked in to, and potentially recruited, over recent years.

Slobodan Tedic, Ivan and Luka Ilic, and Filip Stevanovic were all plucked out of Serbian football, and like the others before him, the crafty winger will likely head back to Red Star on loan, or just as likely to one of the many City Football Group clubs, such as Girona or Troyes.

The 18-year-old has made nine senior appearances for the Serbian club this season, including a European debut against Gent in the UEFA Europa League.

