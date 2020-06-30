Man City 'in pole position' for Serie A midfielder after a personal Pep Guardiola phone call

Manchester City have moved into 'pole position' ahead of a number of clubs in the race for AC Milan midfielder Ismaël Bennacer, according to Calcio Mercato as relayed by Sempre Milan.

The Algerian, who was named 'Player of the Tournament' at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, was reportedly the recipient of a phone call from Pep Guardiola, who tried to convince Bennacer to choose Manchester City this summer.

The 22-year-old has made 22 league starts for AC Milan this campaign, having joined the 'Rossoneri' from Empoli for around £15 million last summer.

He is believed to have caught Pep Guardiola’s eye, despite the Manchester City boss’ insistence that no central midfielder will be signed this summer, due to Phil Foden’s ability to cover in that position.

