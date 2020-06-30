City Xtra
Man City 'in pole position' for Serie A midfielder after a personal Pep Guardiola phone call

Hamish MacRae

Manchester City have moved into 'pole position' ahead of a number of clubs in the race for AC Milan midfielder Ismaël Bennacer, according to Calcio Mercato as relayed by Sempre Milan.

The Algerian, who was named 'Player of the Tournament' at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, was reportedly the recipient of a phone call from Pep Guardiola, who tried to convince Bennacer to choose Manchester City this summer. 

udinese-calcio-v-ac-milan-serie-a

The 22-year-old has made 22 league starts for AC Milan this campaign, having joined the 'Rossoneri' from Empoli for around £15 million last summer. 

He is believed to have caught Pep Guardiola’s eye, despite the Manchester City boss’ insistence that no central midfielder will be signed this summer, due to Phil Foden’s ability to cover in that position.

Serie A side plot sensational player-exchange with Man City for forward

Inter Milan are ready to part with Milan Skriniar plus cash for Sergio Aguero, claim CalcioMercato.

markgough96

Man City show interest in Bayern Munich pair - club have 'made an approach' for one name

Manchester City are showing an interest in Bayern Munich pair Kingsley Coman and Thiago Alcantara, and have already made an approach for the former, according to reports in Germany and France on Monday afternoon.

Freddie Pye

Man City receive major injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has returned to training today after completing his compulsory 10 days rest following a head injury.

harryasiddall

Real Madrid manager sings the praises of Man City star ahead of crucial Champions League clash

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has sung the praises of Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez ahead of the UEFA Champions League rematch between the two sides in August.

harryasiddall

Man City to consider move for Premier League midfield star on one condition - Manchester United also interested

Manchester City will consider a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, but any concrete interest depends solely on the future of Leroy Sane and the reported interest from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Bravo starts! - Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Team News)

In arguably our biggest game since the restart, Manchester City travel to the North-East to take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter final.

harryasiddall

Man City youngster joins up with the first team squad for training

Manchester City youngster Jayden Braaf has joined up with the first team squad for full training on Monday morning, after travelling back from the Netherlands where he had been spending his lockdown period.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola delivers subtle dig at Liverpool as he reveals Man City's plans for Premier League clash

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that City will give the Liverpool team a guard of honour before Thursday's Premier League game.

markgough96

Future of Man City stars thrown into doubt as club reportedly 'in the market' for a new player

Manchester City are 'in the market' for a new striker in the transfer window, prompting speculation about the futures of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

markgough96

The City Xtra Podcast | #6 - What was Steve Bruce thinking & a big semi-final.

Jordan and Lewis look back on a comfortable win for Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola's side bounced back from disappointment in midweek to progress to the FA Cup semi-final with a 0-2 victory over Newcastle in the North-East.

City Xtra