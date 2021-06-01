Man City In 'Pole Position' For Versatile Barcelona Star - Player 'Seduced' By Move

Manchester City are in 'pole position' to sign the versatile Barcelona star, Sergi Roberto - whose future at the home of the Catalan giants 'remains uncertain'.

A report from SPORT, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness on Tuesday, has detailed the situation surrounding the 29 year-old who has 12 months left on his current deal.

Roberto has been at Barcelona his entire career, graduating from the world famous La Masia academy in 2013.

It's known that his priority to remain at the Spanish giants, but if he's deemed surplus to requirements, he could be forced to find a new destination this summer.

According to the report, Manchester City attempted to sign Roberto in 2020, but the player wished to remain in Spain. In fact, last summer, there were mild suggestions of Sergi Roberto being integrated into some sort of deal for the then out of favour Joao Cancelo.

The Spaniard currently earns €10 million a season and Barcelona would 'welcome the operation' to move him on to free space for their squad rebuild - which has already seen them take Sergio Agüero and Eric Garcia from Manchester City.

Sergi Roberto can operate at both right-back and central midfielder, and it's this versatility which would interest Pep Guardiola. The player himself is said to be 'seduced' by the idea of working with the Catalan in the Premier League.

Contacts between Roberto and Manchester City have already begun, which puts them in 'pole position' should he - or Barcelona - decide it's time to move on.

It does remain highly unlikely that Manchester City would look to pursue any move for Roberto, given their strength in defence and the player's underwhelming performance for the Camp Nou club.

