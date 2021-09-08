Man City in ‘Regular Contact’ With Borussia Dortmund for Star Midfielder - Stance Made Clear

Manchester City have been keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to the latest emerging reports.

The 18-year-old has established his status as one of Europe's brightest young prospects since his move to Dortmund from Birmingham City last year.

Since his switch to the Bundesliga giants, the England international has registered five goals and seven assists in 51 appearances across all competitions at the Signal Iduna Park, where his existing deal runs till 2025.

After putting in a series of eye-catching displays over the course of the previous campaign for club and country, Bellingham has attracted interest from some of elite sides across the continent.

As per 90min, City have been in 'regular contact' with Dortmund over the chances of landing Bellingham, who started for England in their 4-0 victory over Andorra on Sunday.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have also been monitoring the Stourbridge-born star's progress, though it remains unlikely that Dortmund would sanction a sale for Bellingham next summer, as Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna could also be on the move in 2022.

The German side are under no pressure to sell the midfielder next year, and with Bellingham looking to break into England's starting-XI ahead of the World Cup in Qatar in less than 12 months' time, Bellingham will not push for a transfer either.

City have also been recently linked with West Ham man Declan Rice, who could be departing the east London outfit next summer, but could face stiff competition for the 22-year-old's signature.

The Premier League champions could be looking to bolster their midfield options in the next summer transfer window, with Fernandinho likely to bid farewell to the club at the end of this season.

Should he decide to move to the Etihad Stadium, City boss Pep Guardiola mould Bellingham, who has already scored once and assisted thrice this season, into one of the finest midfielders in the English top-flight.

