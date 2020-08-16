Man City in shock £40 million deal for Tottenham midfielder - clubs stance revealed

According to reports by the Sun, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a 'serious admirer' of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks (24). It's believed that Daniel Levy's valuation of the player is around £40M - a price that could well tempt Pep Guardiola into a move for the England international.

It is believed that the interest in Winks stems from the news of Eric Garcia's contract rejection, with City now realising that their best course of action is to cash in on the defender and use either Fernandinho or John Stones in the backup role Garcia would have filled.

However, with the club still unsure on the future of Stones amidst reported interested from Chelsea, Arsenal, and Everton, using Fernandinho in that role would mean a lack of deep midfield cover for Rodri, especially with Gundogan expected to become a more regular starter after the departure of David Silva.

However, recent reports from the Manchester Evening News say City are NOT interested in the England international, despite the rumour arising from the Spurs camp.

If Winks were to sign, his role in the City side would presumably be similar to that of Gundogan's - a player who can pick the ball up from deep and feed the ball into the final third. Comparatively, last season Winks produced nearly 100 more forward passes than Gundogan, despite totaling around 250 passes less. Despite this, Gundogan's creative output is simply streets ahead, and defensively they aren't far apart either.

Winks registered around 15 more T+A than Gundogan - a stat that is slightly misleading. When factoring in that Gundogan plays for a much more ball dominating side - compared to Winks who plays for Mourinho - you'd expect to see a much greater disparity in those numbers if Winks was truly an exceptional defender.

There is little evidence to suggest signing Winks would transform City's midfield; but with David Silva's departure, Winks could provide some quality squad depth in an area where City are relatively thin.

