SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City 'in talks' with Bundesliga midfielder's agent over summer move - pair have a 'good relationship'

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are in talks with the agent of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria over a potential move to the Etihad Stadium next summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Pep Guardiola's side were linked with an interest in the 23-year-old Swiss talent just a few days ago, with reputable German journalist Christian Falk claiming that the Blues were preparing a bid in the region of €40 million for the player next summer. This interest now appears to be the case, with Romano providing a story along very similar lines to that of Falk.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go Podcast', the club who are talking to sign Denis Zakaria (23) next summer in ‘the most serious way’ is Manchester City. It is claimed that Guardiola's side are looking for a central midfielder with these type of skills, and that they also have a ‘good relationship’ with the player's agent, Fali Ramadani. City and the aforementioned negotiator and representative are now 'in talks' regarding his client.

fbl-ger-bundesliga-moenchengladbach-frankfurt

Many fans may remember that Fali Ramadani was in fact hired as the intermediary between Manchester City and Napoli over the summer-long negotiation for Kalidou Koulibaly, which ultimately ended in the player staying in Naples. The Premier League side clearly hold the agent in high regard, with it being reported that appointing Ramadani as an intermediary was their choice.

It should come as no surprise that the Etihad club are in the search for a player of Zakaria's profile, especially considering the pending departure of Fernandinho, and the apparent struggles of Rodrigo in that position - a feeling agreed upon by some corners of the club's fanbase.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-west-ham (7)

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City dressing room confrontation revealed - player firmly denies allegations

As per a report from the Athletic on Sunday evening, details of a confrontation involving several senior Manchester City players and Riyad Mahrez were revealed, despite the player denying such reports on multiple occasions.

Freddie Pye

by

Nelson Mandela

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-0 Olympiakos (Champions League)

Manchester City made it three wins from three in the Champions League last night as they convincingly beat Olympiakos 3-0. Here's five things we learned from the game...

harryasiddall

Man City could battle PSG for former Arsenal midfielder displaying 'exponential growth' in Serie A this season

Italian media outlet CalcioMercato claims that AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer (22), is attracting interest from Man City and PSG.

markgough96

Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-0 Olympiacos (Champions League)

Manchester City eased past Greek champions Olympiacos as Pep’s side secured their third Champions League victory of the campaign. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

A changed back-line! - Manchester City vs Olympiakos (Team News)

Manchester City are set to take on Greek side Olympiakos tonight in their 3rd group stage game in this seasons Champions League.

harryasiddall

Man City to make two stars “highest paid in Premier League” with contract negotiations ongoing

According to the latest reports, Manchester City are prepared to make both Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne the highest paid players in the Premier League – as talks with the players' representatives are ongoing.

Sam Puddephatt

Lionel Messi's future faces new twist as Man City provided with fresh opportunity to sign the star

Manchester City's pursuit of Lionel Messi proved futile in the summer - however, a fresh opportunity is set to arise in January.

markgough96

"I have goosebumps when I think of that goal." - Bernardo Silva reminisces on key moment in title win

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has spoken of his fond memories of playing with former Blues greats David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

Hamish MacRae

"He’s one of the best, if not the best" - Former Premier League striker reveals admiration for Man City defender

Watford striker and captain Troy Deeney has heaped praise on Man City's Kyle Walker, labelling the England star 'one of the best' in the world.

markgough96

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Olympiakos (Champions League)

Manchester City will entertain Olympiakos at the Etihad on Tuesday night in match-day three of this seasons UEFA Champions League group stage.

Harry Winters