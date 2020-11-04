Man City 'in talks' with Bundesliga midfielder's agent over summer move - pair have a 'good relationship'

Manchester City are in talks with the agent of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria over a potential move to the Etihad Stadium next summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Pep Guardiola's side were linked with an interest in the 23-year-old Swiss talent just a few days ago, with reputable German journalist Christian Falk claiming that the Blues were preparing a bid in the region of €40 million for the player next summer. This interest now appears to be the case, with Romano providing a story along very similar lines to that of Falk.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go Podcast', the club who are talking to sign Denis Zakaria (23) next summer in ‘the most serious way’ is Manchester City. It is claimed that Guardiola's side are looking for a central midfielder with these type of skills, and that they also have a ‘good relationship’ with the player's agent, Fali Ramadani. City and the aforementioned negotiator and representative are now 'in talks' regarding his client.

Many fans may remember that Fali Ramadani was in fact hired as the intermediary between Manchester City and Napoli over the summer-long negotiation for Kalidou Koulibaly, which ultimately ended in the player staying in Naples. The Premier League side clearly hold the agent in high regard, with it being reported that appointing Ramadani as an intermediary was their choice.

It should come as no surprise that the Etihad club are in the search for a player of Zakaria's profile, especially considering the pending departure of Fernandinho, and the apparent struggles of Rodrigo in that position - a feeling agreed upon by some corners of the club's fanbase.

