Man City in the running for Bundesliga star - Arsenal also interested

Harry Winters

Manchester City are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano according to Soccer Link.

City, who according to a report by ESPN, are set to make strengthening the centre-back position a priority this summer and have been linked with a number of defenders in recent months. The most recent defender linked with a move to the club however, is Frenchman Dayot Upamecano, who currently plays for RB Leipzig in Germany.

rb-leipzig-v-borussia-moenchengladbach-bundesliga
(Photo by Boris Streubel/Bongarts/Getty Images )

The 21-year-old has had an impressive campaign with the Red Bull franchise, playing on 33 occasions in all competitions and conceding just 33 goals when involved. In the Bundesliga he has featured 25 times, while he has also made six appearances in the Champions League and two in the DFB Pokal.

If Pep Guardiola sees the 21-year-old as the Vincent Kompany replacement, then they are likely to face Premier League competition for the players signature. With the defender out of contract in 2021 and rumoured to have a release clause of £53 million, the Sun have reported that Arsenal are planning to sign the player in the hope that he will solve Mikel Arteta’s defensive woes. 

-----

