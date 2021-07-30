Man City Include Winger in £100M 'Package' Bid For Jack Grealish

Manchester City have composed a £100 million ‘package’ in an attempt to sway Aston Villa to part with their talisman Jack Grealish.

The England star has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City throughout the summer transfer window and on Friday afternoon, reports surfaced that the Premier League champions had put together a £100 million package to sign Grealish.

Statistically one of the most creative players in the world with numbers that rival the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes, it is understandable why Manchester City are eager to sign Jack Grealish.

In fact, Pep Guardiola is understood to be a big fan of Jack Grealish and is keen to link up with the England international from the start of next season.

Whilst Grealish had been linked with a move to Manchester City throughout the summer, excitement regarding the potential transfer heightened on Thursday afternoon, when Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that Manchester City were in ‘direct contact’ with Aston Villa regarding their club captain.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 'advanced stages'

READ MORE: Update on Raheem Sterling future amid recent uncertainty

As per reports by Rob Dawson of ESPN, Manchester City have composed a £100 million ‘package’ in a bid to sign Jack Grealish.

The source states that “Aston Villa were informed on Friday that Manchester City were willing to pay £90 million for the 25-year-old” and that City had proposed to include the highly-rated 19 year-old winger Morgan Rogers - who the Etihad Club reportedly value at £10 million as part of the deal.

This would bring the overall value of the deal within range of the £100 million price tag that Aston Villa had put on their captain.

According to ESPN, Morgan Rogers, who enjoyed a strong period on loan at Lincoln City last season, would be open to a move to Aston Villa while also being chased by Crystal Palace.

Personal terms are understood not to be an issue between Manchester City and Grealish, and the source also states that the Champions are confident that they can convince the Villa captain to join the club.

READ MORE: Ederson in line for Manchester City contract extension

READ MORE: Liam Delap's father quizzed on player's future amid transfer rumours

Manchester City are predictably able to offer Jack Grealish the opportunity to consistently challenge for honours, as well as regular participation in the Champions League, and so it is understandable that the 25 year-old would be tempted to move to Manchester.

Jack Grealish would also have the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola.

However, Aston Villa are not resigned to losing their captain and have offered Grealish a pay rise to convince him to stay. Whatever happens regarding the Solihull-raised midfielder, his future should be decided before the new season begins.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra