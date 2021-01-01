Man City 'increasingly hot' on Premier League full-back - club aim to 'put an end' to links via fresh terms

Manchester City and full-backs is a relationship that seems to be prevalent during every transfer window, and January is now different. The latest claims from England suggest that the Etihad club are 'increasingly hot' on Everton left-back Lucas Digne.

With the struggles that City have experienced in the left-back positions during large parts of the past few seasons, it should come as no surprise to anyone to see the club continue to be linked with some of the more suitable options around Europe to help fill that void.

The timing is rather strange however. With Manchester City and Pep Guardiola all but ruling out any major business in the January window due to finances, and the left-back position and the defence as a whole proving to be solid so far this season, it is difficult to foresee a scenario where the club would invest so heavily in the winter window.

With that being said, Dean Jones of Eurosport suggests that Manchester City are 'increasingly hot' on the Everton left-back, although the player's club hope to put an end to that by giving him a new contract - which has been covered widely among the most reliable of sources surrounding the Merseyside club.

As hinted by Fabrizio Romano in the latest episode of the Here We Go Podcast, there have also been links between City and Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi - however, both reports reiterate that it would incredibly challenging and next to impossible to sign the defender this window.

There is a sense that City could be more interested in a left-back recruit come the summer, especially if Benjamin Mendy fails to really push on following his return to the squad, or if Oleksandr Zinchenko decides to move on after falling down Guardiola's pecking order in the position.

This is certainly a position to keep an eye on over the next six to eight months...

