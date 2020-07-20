Man City inform Napoli of intent for Kalidou Koulibaly - first signs of 'concrete interest' shown

Manchester City have shown their first signs of 'concrete interest' for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Premier League side prepared to bid €65 million for the Senegalese centre-back, according to reports from Italy.

The news from the continent comes just a few hours after claims from the Guardian suggested Pep Guardiola's side were close to agreeing a £35 million deal with Bournemouth for Nathan Ake. It was suggested that should the Cherries suffer relegation this week, Eddie Howe's side would be willing to accept the aforementioned figure.

However, although a signing for Nathan Ake may just be a matter of weeks away from completion, it now appears as though officials at the Etihad have their eyes firmly set on their number one target - Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli.

According to Sky Italy, Manchester City have informed the Serie A side that they are 'prepared' to make a bid of €65 million for the 29-year-old - approximately €10 million below Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' valuation.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio later reported that these are the first signs of 'concrete interest' on the part of Manchester City for Koulibaly. It was reported that the player's agent Fali Ramadani had dined with Napoli president De Laurentiis over the weekend, confirming the interest from the Premier League club.

However, De Laurentiis, who is renowned for his hard negotiating tactics is demanding a sum of €75 million - a figure that Manchester City are not willing to spend.

This is a transfer saga that doesn't look like it could be heading towards a conclusion in the immediate future, however the intention from Manchester City is certainly promising.

The speed at which club officials appear to be moving with their approaches for primary targets are certainly giving fans hope in what is set to be an exciting summer window ahead.

-----

