Man City instruct agent of Napoli star to submit offer of €60 million - deadline set for transfer

Neapolitan journalist Marco Giordano reports that Manchester City have instructed agent Fali Ramadani to offer Napoli €60M plus €10M in bonuses for Kalidou Koulibaly - however that is not an official offer.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has told Manchester City that he wants closer to the sum of €90M for the 29-year-old defender. The deadline is around September 15th, however with the Premier League season set to kick off a few days earlier, Koulibaly and his entourage would like to close the deal between the 5th-10th.

(ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

With the players agent being the intermediary for the negotiations, the deal is taking longer than normal. Next week will be 'decisive'.

De Laurentiis is known for his reluctance to budge on his price tags for Napoli players, but the Premier League side in the end will most likely force the deal over the line out of necessity and desire for an experienced and world class centre-back such as Koulibaly.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra