Man City 'insulted' by offer for forward - new contract still on the table

There is continued uncertainty around Leroy Sané’s future at Manchester City, after the emergence of numerous varying reports following SPORTBILD’s claim that Sané had agreed a five-year-contract with Bayern Munich.

According to Jack Gaughan of the Mail, City would consider allowing Sane to run down his contract at the Etihad, with the club not willing to be bullied by Bayern Munich. Claims that Bayern are willing to launch a £35 million bid for the 24 year-old, are said to have been laughed off by club sources, while the Guardian reported one City source described the fee as a “derisory figure” and that according to the Times the rumoured bid angered club officials.

Pep Guardiola is apparently happy to include Sané in his squad next season, despite growing concerns over the players mindset and the fact he has so far missed all of the current campaign with a ligament injury. The club are apparently willing to risk keeping the former PFA Young Player of the Year next season, despite the fact that Sané would be permitted to enter negotiations with a foreign team in January of next year and leave City on a free transfer next summer, with Sport Witness relaying claims that this would in fact be City’s preference.

Although a £35 million bid seems insulting for a player of Leroy Sané’s quality and age, Bayern Munich were hoping factors including the players recent injury, contract situation and the impact COVID-19 is expected to have on the transfer market might allow them to get Sané on the cheap this summer, but this is unlikely to be the case.

According to Diario AS via Sport Witness, the $500M investment Silver Lake made in Manchester City late last year will prevent the club's finances from being hard hit by the Coronavirus outbreak, and it will mean City won’t need to sell Sané for a discounted price to the German champions.

With City reportedly unlikely to be in need in cash from player sales, the club are likely to want a price similar to their £140 million valuation from last summer, according to the Sun.

Although a new contract is still said to be on offer from City, the Times claim that any chances of Sané continuing his stay beyond his current contract are slim, with his new agents LIAN Sports not currently in negotiations with City.

