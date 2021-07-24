Man City Intentions With Harry Kane Revealed Following Refusal to Match Reported £160M Fee

Manchester City are set on signing Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer, but will not be offering a sum around £160 million, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, who have made the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner their top striking target to replace Sergio Agüero, who joined Barcelona in June, ending a ten-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

After seeing an offer worth £100 million rejected for the England captain in June, City maintained that they will not submit a bid in the region of £150 million - a figure that exceeds substantially the club's record transfer that they set when they signed Rúben Dias from Benfica for £65 million in 2020.

It was reported on Thursday that Daniel Levy is prepared to sell the forward for a blockbuster fee in the region of £160 million, which has since been denied by club sources associated with City and Tottenham, with reports suggesting that the update took both sides 'a little bit by surprise'.

It has been reported by James Ducker of The Telegraph that though City are 'determined' to sign Kane to further strengthen their attack ahead of the 2021/22 season, the Manchester side will not be splashing a sum around the recently reported figure of £160 million for the star forward.

It has also been mentioned that Bernardo Silva is one player who could be heading towards the exit door to make room for Kane, but there are only a select few clubs that can match City's asking price for the 26-year-old midfielder, which is believed to be within £50-60 million.

After a flurry of follow-up reports following Thursday's report, it has been stated that Kane believes that Tottenham are now willing to cash in on him in what is a major change of position from the north London side.

Despite months of speculation about Kane's future at Tottenham, it was mentioned that it would require a staggering sum of money to get a deal over the line for the forward, who has three years left on his current deal.

It was further stated that City boss Pep Guardiola's desire to work with the England international put pressure on the Etihad hierarchy to broker a deal with Levy by obliterating their record transfer fee.

City's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland took a major blow due to the Bundesliga outfit's outrageous asking price for the 20-year-old, who has a release clause worth £68 million that can be triggered in 2022.

Though Tottenham believe that they are in the driving seat in negotiating a price for their talisman, owing largely to his current wages and the length of time remaining on his contract, City are believed to be adamant on signing Kane, much due to Pep Guardiola's desire of working with the forward.

