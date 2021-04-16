NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Man City interested in Barcelona midfielder despite coach being 'staunch defender' of player - player represented by Pep Guardiola's brother

Manchester City are reported to be interested in signing a Barcelona youngster who is said to be the ‘natural heir to Sergio Busquets’, as per the latest reports from a Spanish newspaper this week.
As per the information of AS, and relayed by Sport Witness, the Premier League club are monitoring the situation surrounding La Masia product Nico González - who is yet to sign a senior deal with the La Liga giants.

According to Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany, the defensive midfielder is one of Barcelona’s ‘most coveted’ players among their youth ranks. However, with a deal not yet struck to see González promoted to the Camp Nou first team, Manchester City are claimed to be keeping an eye on the midfielder.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is said to be a ‘staunch defender’ of the player and has made it clear he will be moving the talent to the senior squad once he has signed a new deal.

Interestingly, the agent who will be representing the promising youngster in any negotiations with Barcelona is none other than Pere Guardiola - brother of Manchester City boss Pep.

Manchester City have a history of recruiting youth talent from the Barcelona ranks, so it would come as no surprise that the Etihad hierarchy are interested in the midfielder. The likes of Juan Larios, Adrian Bernabe, and Eric Garcia have all made the switch from Barca to the City Football Academy. 

To add to the interest, the comparison between González and Sergio Busquests should likely turn Pep Guardiola’s head as the latter was a key member of Pep Guardiola’s star studded Barcelona side.

