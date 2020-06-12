City Xtra
Man City 'interested' in Barcelona midfielder - Pep Guardiola 'admires' the player

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are 'interested' in on-loan Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho following an admiration from Pep Guardiola, according to an exclusive report from Le10Sport.

The former Liverpool star is the latest in a host of high-profile names linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks, with talk of a transfer for Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich picking up in intensity.

According to an exclusive report by French outlet Le10Sport, Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is held in a 'very high regard' by Pep Guardiola, encouraging Manchester City to show an interest in the 28-year-old who has spent the 2019/20 campaign on-loan at Bayern Munich.

47107072

Unsurprisingly, given Coutinho's reputation in the Premier League with Liverpool, his signature is in high-demand, with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United also considering moves for the Brazilian.

Le10Sport go on to suggest that Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, has meetings 'scheduled in the coming days', although it is not stated whether one of those meetings involves personnel from Manchester City. Although a route to the Etihad Stadium is 'not yet fully active', Pep Guardiola knows that things will change in the coming weeks with departures being anticipated involving the likes of Leroy Sane.

47333366

It will be interesting to see how this one develops over the coming weeks and months, given that Barcelona are wanting rid of the Brazilian. It is hard to imagine a scenario where Manchester City signed Coutinho, given the strength in this position and the substantial wage demands that would undoubtedly be asked for by both the player and agent.

