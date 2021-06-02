Man City Interested In Bundesliga Winger As Club Prepares To Shake Things Up

Following Pep Guardiola’s admission of the need to shake things up this summer to keep the hunger alive in his squad, Manchester City are now linked with numerous top players from across Europe and the latest addition is Bayern’s Kingsley Coman.

The French international has already worked with the Catalan manager during his time with the Bundesliga giants, featuring in 23 games under Pep Guardiola with 10 direct-goal involvements in that period.

Now, with Manchester City’s Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak confirming the club’s plans to freshen things up in his annual ‘End of Season’ review, the Blues are prime contenders for securing Coman’s signature.

Kingsley Coman’s current contract with the German club ends in the summer of 2023 and with only two years left, the 24-year-old could be looking for a fresh challenge in a different country and particularly in England.

It is understood that the player will not sign a new contract, prompting Bayern Munich to re-think their stance on the French winger’s future.

According to the latest exclusive piece on Bayern Munich’s transfer situation from BILD, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the player could leave the Bundesliga champions this summer and Manchester City are ‘considered as an interested party’ for the highly talented winger.

BILD even report that Coman’s father, who is also his agent, has sought help from super-agent Pini Zahavi and has given him a ‘mandate’ to look for a prospective buyer. Manchester City are reportedly ‘interested’ in signing the youngster, given his ability to play effortlessly on both sides of the pitch.

However, the same report also suggests that a move away from Bayern Munich before the summer of 2022 seems ‘unlikely’ and the ‘change probability’ is around ‘ten percent’ as predicted by the German outlet.

Coman has been impressive for Bayern Munich this season, scoring eight goals and assisting fifteen more in 39 games under outgoing coach Hansi Flick.

Owing to such impressive numbers, Manchester City face tough competition from cross-town rivals Manchester United and Champions League Final opponents Chelsea for securing the services of the highly rated Frenchman.

