Man City interested in making January move for defender

Manchester City are interested in making a January move for a new left-back, should a potential recruit become available that fits the profile outlined by the club, according to the latest reports.

It is a well known fact that City have endured some inconsistencies and struggles in the left-back position for a number of seasons now, with poor form and injuries combining to create a real problem area for Pep Guardiola - despite his success at the club.

Over the course of the past four season, Guardiola has utilised a number of players at left-back, including the likes of Fabian Delph, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, and Angelino - with neither player proving to maintain the spot in the position for a prolonged period of time.

City did of course sign Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, for a fee reported to be in the region of £52 million. However, due to injuries hampering the Frenchman's time at the Etihad thus far, he has failed to live up to the price tag.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

According to Sam Lee of the Athletic on Thursday morning, Manchester City would be willing to sign a left-back in the upcoming January transfer window, if they could make such a deal happen.

However, the Athletic states that just like last January, and the last few days of the summer transfer window, a move for a competent left-back may prove too difficult for the club.

Manchester City supporters may recall the pursuit of Argentina and Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico towards the end of the previous window. However, due to issues with securing a move for Oleksandr Zinchenko, a move never materialised, and the Eredivisie star has since signed a one-year extension to his contract.

The news of City's interest in a full-back could come as a surprise to many, given the impressive form of Joao Cancelo in the position so far this season, and the rise of Benjamin Mendy - who has provided fans with some very encouraging performances since his return to the squad in recent weeks.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra