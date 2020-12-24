Man City interested in making January move for defender
Manchester City are interested in making a January move for a new left-back, should a potential recruit become available that fits the profile outlined by the club, according to the latest reports.
It is a well known fact that City have endured some inconsistencies and struggles in the left-back position for a number of seasons now, with poor form and injuries combining to create a real problem area for Pep Guardiola - despite his success at the club.
Over the course of the past four season, Guardiola has utilised a number of players at left-back, including the likes of Fabian Delph, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, and Angelino - with neither player proving to maintain the spot in the position for a prolonged period of time.
City did of course sign Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, for a fee reported to be in the region of £52 million. However, due to injuries hampering the Frenchman's time at the Etihad thus far, he has failed to live up to the price tag.
According to Sam Lee of the Athletic on Thursday morning, Manchester City would be willing to sign a left-back in the upcoming January transfer window, if they could make such a deal happen.
However, the Athletic states that just like last January, and the last few days of the summer transfer window, a move for a competent left-back may prove too difficult for the club.
Manchester City supporters may recall the pursuit of Argentina and Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico towards the end of the previous window. However, due to issues with securing a move for Oleksandr Zinchenko, a move never materialised, and the Eredivisie star has since signed a one-year extension to his contract.
The news of City's interest in a full-back could come as a surprise to many, given the impressive form of Joao Cancelo in the position so far this season, and the rise of Benjamin Mendy - who has provided fans with some very encouraging performances since his return to the squad in recent weeks.
