NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Man City interested in making January move for defender

Man City interested in making January move for defender

Manchester City are interested in making a January move for a new left-back, should a potential recruit become available that fits the profile outlined by the club, according to the latest reports.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City are interested in making a January move for a new left-back, should a potential recruit become available that fits the profile outlined by the club, according to the latest reports.

It is a well known fact that City have endured some inconsistencies and struggles in the left-back position for a number of seasons now, with poor form and injuries combining to create a real problem area for Pep Guardiola - despite his success at the club.

Over the course of the past four season, Guardiola has utilised a number of players at left-back, including the likes of Fabian Delph, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, and Angelino - with neither player proving to maintain the spot in the position for a prolonged period of time.

City did of course sign Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, for a fee reported to be in the region of £52 million. However, due to injuries hampering the Frenchman's time at the Etihad thus far, he has failed to live up to the price tag.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

According to Sam Lee of the Athletic on Thursday morning, Manchester City would be willing to sign a left-back in the upcoming January transfer window, if they could make such a deal happen.

However, the Athletic states that just like last January, and the last few days of the summer transfer window, a move for a competent left-back may prove too difficult for the club.

Manchester City supporters may recall the pursuit of Argentina and Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico towards the end of the previous window. However, due to issues with securing a move for Oleksandr Zinchenko, a move never materialised, and the Eredivisie star has since signed a one-year extension to his contract.

afc-ajax-v-valencia-cf-group-h-uefa-champions-league

The news of City's interest in a full-back could come as a surprise to many, given the impressive form of Joao Cancelo in the position so far this season, and the rise of Benjamin Mendy - who has provided fans with some very encouraging performances since his return to the squad in recent weeks.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

fbl-eng-lcup-arsenal-man-city (1)
Transfer Rumours

Man City interested in making January move for defender

fbl-ger-bundesliga-hoffenheim-leipzig
News

"He came to visit us in Manchester on his day off, we were very appreciative!" - German coach heaps praise on Pep Guardiola

fbl-eur-c1-barcelona-training
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'have looked' at Barcelona midfielder who's future 'is in question'

west-ham-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (9)
Match Coverage

New update provided on contract situation of Man City striker - decision to be left up to the player

southampton-v-manchester-city-premier-league (5)
News

Man City plan to extend contract of winger next year

borussia-dortmund-v-1-fc-koeln-bundesliga
Transfer Rumours

Man City stance on Erling Haaland transfer revealed

5TL
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Arsenal 1–4 Manchester City (Carabao Cup Quarter-Final)

southampton-v-manchester-city-premier-league (9)
News

Man City star close to signing new deal - PSG and Real Madrid continue to 'monitor' situation

PR
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Arsenal 1-4 Man City (Carabao Cup Quarter-Final)