Man City interested in Polish full-back - €12 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are amongst five top European clubs interested in Legia Warsaw left-back Michał Karbownik, according to journalist Tomasz Smokowski as relayed by Sport Witness.

The 19-year-old, who has took the Polish first division by storm this season, is contracted to Legia until 2024 - and the club are demanding between €10-12 million for his services.

The idea behind signing Karbownik was so City can loan him out to Leed United, with the intention being for him to gain some first team experience in England.

It's widely know that Manchester City are looking for left-back in the summer market; with Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Angeliño all failing to make their mark in the side.

