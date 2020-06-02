City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City interested in Polish full-back - €12 million fee mentioned

harryasiddall

Manchester City are amongst five top European clubs interested in Legia Warsaw left-back Michał Karbownik, according to journalist Tomasz Smokowski as relayed by Sport Witness. 

The 19-year-old, who has took the Polish first division by storm this season, is contracted to Legia until 2024 - and the club are demanding between €10-12 million for his services.

000A0YWUFG1S0ILG-C125-F4

The idea behind signing Karbownik was so City can loan him out to Leed United, with the intention being for him to gain some first team experience in England. 

It's widely know that Manchester City are looking for left-back in the summer market; with Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Angeliño all failing to make their mark in the side.  

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City and Inter Milan 'waited for a signal' from Barcelona star before making a move

Manchester City were interested in bringing Lionel Messi to the club, but were 'waiting for a signal' from the player before making a move.

harryasiddall

"The kind of magic that football fans enjoy when they watch you play.” - Sergio Agüero writes a touching tribute to David Silva

Sergio Agüero has provided an emotive and eulogising foreword to a new book commemorating David Silva's decade at Manchester City.

Danny Lardner

Man City star wants to leave the club as he doesn't consider himself a 'bench man'

João Cancelo doesn’t consider himself a ‘bench man’ at Manchester City, and therefore wants to leave the club this summer.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola 'knows' Bundesliga star will join Liverpool or Chelsea despite his attempts to 'seduce' the player

Pep Guardiola ‘knows’ RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner will sign for either Liverpool or Chelsea this summer, despite his attempts to 'seduce' the player.

Danny Lardner

Phil Foden to be 'spoken to' by Man City after appearing to breach social distancing guidelines

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is to be spoken to by the club and reminded of his responsibilities and obligations after a video surfaced capturing the midfielder playing football with the public, according to the Mirror.

Freddie Pye

Man City set to make 'significant changes' in coaching positions - two major roles set to become vacant

Manchester City are set to make significant changes in their academy system this summer, with two major coaching roles set to become available, according to an exclusive report from Training Ground Guru.

Freddie Pye

Man City midfield target 'prefers' Etihad switch - one factor could give Serie A club advantage

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar 'prefers' the option of moving to Manchester City this summer, however the prospect of a Champions League ban could give one club the advantage, according to L'Equipe.

Freddie Pye

Plans for new club in the City Football Group 'completely scrapped'

Plans for a new club in the City Football Group have been 'completely scrapped' due to financial trouble.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola calls up several youngsters to the first team

Pep Guardiola has called up several youngsters to the first team in preparation for footballs return in June.

Hamish MacRae

Man City goalkeeper the 'most enticing option' for league champions this summer

Claudio Bravo is seen as the 'most enticing option' for Scottish champions Celtic this summer.

Hamish MacRae