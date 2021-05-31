Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Interested In Premier League Duo This Summer - Man United Also Mentioned

Manchester City are planning to raid the Premier League this summer as they look to freshen up their title winning squad ahead of the new season.
Author:
Publish date:

A lengthy report from Sam Lee of the Athletic has detailed Pep Guardiola's plans as the summer window looms ever closer. 

Just before the clubs first ever Champions League final last week, the manager told BT Sport he always needs to 'shake things up' to keep his players hungry for more success.

This summer is no different, with two world class Premier League talents at the top of his wish-list. Starting with the obvious, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is Manchester City's prime target to fill the void left by Sergio Agüero's departure. 

READ MORE: Agent reveals Man City possibility to client during restaurant meeting

READ MORE: Kyle Walker reveals Man City 'turmoil' following defeats

The issue in that case is if Kane can actually leave Spurs. The 27 year-old still has three years left on his current contract and Daniel Levy is known to be a shrewd negotiator. So any exit would need the striker to push a move on the inside and Manchester City to cough up a massive fee. 

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is another the club have been linked with and there's no secret Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer. Sam Lee says Grealish was considering a move to Manchester United last summer, but would now prefer one to Manchester City.

The midfielder has not been shy to hide his admiration for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Yaya Toure in the past, so maybe it's a move that suits all parties. 

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

1001845550
Transfer Rumours

Man City Interested In Premier League Duo This Summer - Man United Also Mentioned

1002914195
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea (Champions League Final)

1002389560
News

Man City Sensationally Ready To Sell Two Top Wingers To Make Space For Summer Signings

WhatsApp Image 2021-05-29 at 18.46.25
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling Starts As The False Nine! - Manchester City Vs Chelsea (Team News)

1002430641
News

Fernandinho Provides Fascinating Insight Into Phil Foden's Development At Man City

1002331576 (1)
News

"It's An Absolute Disaster..." - Pep Guardiola Provides Man City Team News Update

1002735079
News

"I don’t feel the pressure. It brings the best out of me.” - Phil Foden Sends A Strong Message Ahead of Champions League Final

sipa_33491105
News

Kevin De Bruyne Says Man City Players Could Be Branded As 'Failures' If They Lose The Champions League Final