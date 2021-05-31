Man City Interested In Premier League Duo This Summer - Man United Also Mentioned

Manchester City are planning to raid the Premier League this summer as they look to freshen up their title winning squad ahead of the new season.

A lengthy report from Sam Lee of the Athletic has detailed Pep Guardiola's plans as the summer window looms ever closer.

Just before the clubs first ever Champions League final last week, the manager told BT Sport he always needs to 'shake things up' to keep his players hungry for more success.

This summer is no different, with two world class Premier League talents at the top of his wish-list. Starting with the obvious, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is Manchester City's prime target to fill the void left by Sergio Agüero's departure.

The issue in that case is if Kane can actually leave Spurs. The 27 year-old still has three years left on his current contract and Daniel Levy is known to be a shrewd negotiator. So any exit would need the striker to push a move on the inside and Manchester City to cough up a massive fee.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is another the club have been linked with and there's no secret Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer. Sam Lee says Grealish was considering a move to Manchester United last summer, but would now prefer one to Manchester City.

The midfielder has not been shy to hide his admiration for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Yaya Toure in the past, so maybe it's a move that suits all parties.

