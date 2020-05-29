City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'interested' in Serie A centre-back - prepared to spend 'pretty penny' for the defender

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are claimed to be 'interested' in Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast.

The search for a 'Vincent Kompany replacement' rumbles on as Manchester City are once again claimed to be linked with a high-profile, and possibly highly-valued, central defender. This time it's experienced Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly who has his name brought back into the picture.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

According to journalist Duncan Castle on the latest edition of the Transfer Window Podcast, Pep Guardiola's side are 'interested' in the signature of the 28-year-old. It comes after weeks and months of speculation linking the Senegal international with a move to the likes of PSG and Manchester United, and even the possibility of remaining at the Italian club this summer even after a very mediocre campaign to date.

Castles goes on to suggest that Manchester City would have to 'pay a pretty penny' for the defender, who has been linked with moves in excess of £90 million in recent reports.

Image placeholder title
(ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

However, given the financial situation of many clubs following the impact of the coronavirus, Napoli may have to drastically reduce their asking price should the player demand to leave the club.

City may not just be searching for a Vincent Kompany replacement this summer however, with departures rumoured for the likes of Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones - with the latter heavily linked with a relatively high profile move to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City loanee to return to club once season recommences

Manchester City loanee Aro Muric is to return to the club once the season recommences.

Nathan Allen

New Man City signing raises doubts over move to England - 'great chance' of staying one or two more months in Brazil

Manchester City's recent recruit Yan Couto has raised doubts over the possibility of moving to England when he turns 18 in a few days time, during an interview with Gazeta do Povo.

Freddie Pye

Man City winger and striker to head to Championship side following 'routine assessments' at training centre

Patrick Roberts and Lukas Nmecha will return to complete their loan spells at Middlesborough following 'routine assessments' back at City.

Nathan Allen

Two Man City fixtures to be played at neutral venues

Manchester City's fixtures against Liverpool and Newcastle are set to be played at neutral venues due to police concerns.

harryasiddall

Anderlecht feared Vincent Kompany return to Man City to become assistant coach - defender set to receive 'bigger role' at club

Belgian club RSC Anderlecht feared a return to Manchester City for Vincent Kompany to become an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola following the departure of Mikel Arteta, according to HLN Sport.

Freddie Pye

Man City clash set to mark Premier League return in mid-June - midweek clash ahead of main schedule

Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United are the two fixtures set to mark the return of Premier League football on Wednesday 17th June, according to an exclusive report from the Telegraph.

Freddie Pye

Man City star 'open' to extending contract under one condition

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is open to entering negotiations for a new contract - under one condition.

harryasiddall

"Obviously the goal was to make it at Man City" - Youngster reflects on his time in Manchester

In a recent interview, former Manchester City youngster Rabbi Matondo said the 'aim' was to make it at the club - but first-team opportunities were lacking.

harryasiddall

Man City showing an interest in Brazilian youngster - Ajax, AC Milan and Arsenal also interested

Manchester City are interested in Bruno Fuchs, one of Brazil's hottest young defenders, according to Revista Colorada.

Nathan Allen

Three clubs open negotiations with Man City for midfielder - player is 'not opposed' to transfer

Manchester City and France youth international Claudio Gomes is being targeted by Rennes, Lille and one other unnamed Ligue 1 side, with the potential suitors eyeing up a loan deal with the option to buy, according to RMC Sport.

Freddie Pye