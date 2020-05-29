Man City 'interested' in Serie A centre-back - prepared to spend 'pretty penny' for the defender

Manchester City are claimed to be 'interested' in Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast.

The search for a 'Vincent Kompany replacement' rumbles on as Manchester City are once again claimed to be linked with a high-profile, and possibly highly-valued, central defender. This time it's experienced Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly who has his name brought back into the picture.

According to journalist Duncan Castle on the latest edition of the Transfer Window Podcast, Pep Guardiola's side are 'interested' in the signature of the 28-year-old. It comes after weeks and months of speculation linking the Senegal international with a move to the likes of PSG and Manchester United, and even the possibility of remaining at the Italian club this summer even after a very mediocre campaign to date.

Castles goes on to suggest that Manchester City would have to 'pay a pretty penny' for the defender, who has been linked with moves in excess of £90 million in recent reports.

However, given the financial situation of many clubs following the impact of the coronavirus, Napoli may have to drastically reduce their asking price should the player demand to leave the club.

City may not just be searching for a Vincent Kompany replacement this summer however, with departures rumoured for the likes of Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones - with the latter heavily linked with a relatively high profile move to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

