Man City Interested In Signing Aston Villa Midfielder As ‘Player Plans To Make The Next Step’

Pep Guardiola and the top officials at Manchester City are reportedly interested in bringing Aston Villa's teenage sensation Carney Chukwuemeka to the Etihad Stadium, as eyes from across Europe turn towards the ‘next Jude Bellingham’.

The 17-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages of Aston Villa’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham and even nearly made his mark soon after his introduction, with his stoppage-time strike hitting the upright unfortunately.

The Aston Villa midfielder who has played for the club's U23 and U18 teams this season was called up to the matchday squad by Dean Smith after impressive performances at the youth level. Having just signed his first professional contract with Aston Villa last October, Chukwuemeka already has a long list of potential suitors waiting to woe him away.

According to the latest report from BILD Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Chukwuemeka has also caught the eye of the scouts at Manchester City with his exploits in the junior leagues.

READ MORE: What Pep Guardiola has said about Joao Cancelo's red card

READ MORE: What Harry Kane asked Man City stars while on England duty in March

The Premier League champions are said to be ‘putting out feelers’ for the highly-rated Aston Villa youngster, in the hope of securing the services of England’s next wonderkid.

The 6’1” midfielder has developed into one of the most imposing midfielders in English youth football, dominating the opposition with his strong physique and impressive footballing intelligence.

Chukwuemeka has two years left on his current contract, giving the Birmingham club a strong position at the negotiation table. BILD even state that Aston Villa will want as much as ‘€15 million’ to let go of their teenage superstar, if clubs come knocking at their door this summer.

The player ‘plans to make the next step’ if it is presented to him, following in the steps of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho who set off on bigger adventures at an early age.

If Manchester City want to sign the Anglo-Nigerian midfielder, they will surely have to battle it out with the likes of local rivals Manchester United and other European powerhouses like Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain who are sharpening their appetite for young English talent.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra