Man City 'Interested' in Signing Bundesliga Midfielder - Club Face Competition From Arsenal

Manchester City are one of the Premier League sides keeping tabs on Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to reports.

The Switzerland international is entering the final year of contract, and despite Gladbach's desire to keep hold of the 24-year-old and extend his current deal, the former Young Boys star could be heading towards the exit door this summer.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona were chasing his signature last year, as well as PSG and Bayern Munich, but a potential move fell off after he picked up serious knee injury in March 2020.

Zakaria amassed 32 appearances across all competitions for the German side last term, and his current employers could cash in on him if the right offer presents itself to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing next year.

As reported by German outlet Tag 24 via Sport Witness, Arsenal and Manchester City are 'interesting' in signing the midfielder, who is preferring a move this summer, but either side are yet to put a concrete offer on the table.

Zakaria is one of the club's players who are being linked with a move away from Germany ahead of the new season.

It has further been stated that the chances of Zakaria staying put remain 'slim' - Gladbach are determined to refuse letting any of their prised assets leave on a free, and could agree to sell their man on the cheap

It has been suggested that the midfielder wishes to take on a new challenge rather than extend his four-year stay in the Bundesiga, with his best years in front of him.

Pep Guardiola's side are blessed with a richness of options in the middle of the park, with the Spanish boss even set to promote 17-year-old Roméo Lavia to the first-team to provide back-up to the Fernandinho and Rodri.

