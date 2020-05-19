City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City interested in signing Turkish centre-back - Borussia Dortmund also interested

Nathan Allen

Manchester City are one of a number of clubs eyeing Turkish youngster Ravil Tagir, according to national newspaper Takvim as relayed by Sport Witness.

Tagir (17), who plays for second-division side Altınordu in Turkey, is a centre-back who's caught the eye this season after already establishing himself as a regular member of the senior side. 

632x314-ravil-tagir-konusunda-yine-ayni-aciklama-1588803890191

The teenager has been so impressive that Manchester City have reportedly been drawn to his performances, alongside Borussia Dortmund and Süper Lig side Fenerbahce. The latter club are said to have 'decided to act quickly' to secure the signing due to the interest of the two Champions League clubs. 

Tagir is garnering a reputation in Turkey as one of the brightest young defenders in the league system. If the clubs said to be interested in the player make their move, he may be forced to choose between available playing time and a spot in one of Europe's top squads.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New government stance may mean disaster for Man City's Champions League clash with Real Madrid

The British government have reportedly vetoed a bid to exempt sports stars from a travel quarantine, potentially leading to disaster for Manchester City in the Champions League, according to the Sun.

Freddie Pye

by

Freddie Pye

Man City vs Real Madrid may NOT be held at the Etihad Stadium - UEFA has 'imperative ambition'

The Champions League and Europa League will be played to a conclusion in August, however UEFA have an 'imperative ambition' to complete both tournaments in one fixed place, according to the General secretary of the German Football Association.

Freddie Pye

Deal for Man City forward moving 'fairly close' - an agreement between clubs remains

The transfer of Leroy Sane from Manchester City to Bayern Munich is moving 'fairly close' according to Raphael Honigstein of the Athletic.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'confident' midfielder will sign contract

Manchester City's Spanish playmaker is set to leave the club on June 30th after spending 10 years at the Etihad Stadium - but the club want to keep him for the remainder of the campaign.

Matt Astbury

Man City midfielder claims playing at the Etihad Stadium is "part of a dream"

Man City midfielder Rodrigo has described playing for the club as "part of a dream".

harryasiddall

"This is what made me become another City supporter" - Rodrigo reflects on a year in Manchester

Spanish international Rodrigo has been sitting down with the clubs official website recently to discuss his first season in England.

harryasiddall

Man City to return to training this week following Premier League vote

Manchester City will return to training from Tuesday afternoon, following the latest Premier League vote swinging in the favour of a return.

Freddie Pye

Man City defender NOT under threat of being sold this summer

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is reportedly NOT under threat of being sold according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'come forward' in the race for Napoli star

Manchester City have entered the race for Napoli star Dries Mertens, who becomes a free agent in the summer.

Nathan Allen

"I don't know what to do..." - Man City winger opens up on a possible loan move and comparisons to Jadon Sancho

Manchester City wonderkid Jayden Braaf has opened up on the possibility of a loan move away from the club and discussed comparisons between him and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Freddie Pye