Man City interested in signing Turkish centre-back - Borussia Dortmund also interested

Manchester City are one of a number of clubs eyeing Turkish youngster Ravil Tagir, according to national newspaper Takvim as relayed by Sport Witness.

Tagir (17), who plays for second-division side Altınordu in Turkey, is a centre-back who's caught the eye this season after already establishing himself as a regular member of the senior side.

The teenager has been so impressive that Manchester City have reportedly been drawn to his performances, alongside Borussia Dortmund and Süper Lig side Fenerbahce. The latter club are said to have 'decided to act quickly' to secure the signing due to the interest of the two Champions League clubs.

Tagir is garnering a reputation in Turkey as one of the brightest young defenders in the league system. If the clubs said to be interested in the player make their move, he may be forced to choose between available playing time and a spot in one of Europe's top squads.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra